California deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in the eastern San Francisco Bay Area was charged Wednesday with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man during a slow-moving car pursuit through the town of Danville more than two years ago.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's office announced the charges against Deputy Andrew Hall in the November 2018 killing of Laudemar Arboleda, who was shot nine times. He faces charges of felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

The charges came a month after Hall shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife, prompting sheriff's officials to take him off patrol duties.

“Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in-progress traffic pursuit involving Laudemer Arboleda, endangering not only Mr. Arboleda’s life but the lives of his fellow officers and citizens in the immediate area," Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said in a news release.

Hall's attorney, Harry Stern, said Becton's office previously deemed Hall's use of force justified, “given the fact that he was defending himself from a lethal threat. The timing of their sudden reversal in deciding to file charges seems suspect and overtly political."