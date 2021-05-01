California Democrats to hear from Newsom as recall heats up

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, former congressman Doug Ose and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner are among the Republicans running to replace him.

For now Democrats are united behind Newsom. The governor has depicted the recall as an attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters on California's progressive values, an argument that is proving salient among Democrats.

Christine Pelosi, the outgoing chair of the state party's women's caucus and the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said Democrats are excited to defend the state's progressive ideals. But she said Democrats have to show people what they are for and stay focused on how they will help people recover from the pandemic.

“Our concern is that people won’t vote if they don’t think we’re speaking to the realities of their lives," Pelosi said.

Beyond Newsom and Harris, delegates will hear Saturday from former Gov. Jerry Brown, Pelosi, former Sen. Barbara Boxer and Sen. Alex Padilla, who Newsom appointed to replace Harris.

Padilla will be up for election in 2022.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who infrequently attends state party conventions, will not deliver remarks. She's faced heightened criticism and scrutiny about her fitness for office and she's never been beloved by the party's progressive activists. In 2018, they endorsed her challenger.

