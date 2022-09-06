The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures as high as 115 degrees inland, making work difficult for firefighters dealing with 14 wildfires throughout the state.

On the East Coast, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected from the South up into New England.

A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. There's high fencing around the city's public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shoot inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

According to an arrest affidavit, U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Eliza Fletcher was last seen. While the 34-year-old woman has not been found, Memphis police say they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video.

Liz Truss has become U.K. prime minister to replace Boris Johnson in the post. Truss immediately needs to confront the enormous task ahead of her including increasing pressure to curb soaring prices.

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets an artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter.

Police and local authorities in eastern Slovakia have urged residents to be cautious after a tiger that escaped from private hands in neighboring Ukraine was seen over the weekend in a border area.

President Joe Biden is assailing “MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right in Labor Day remarks to union members. He addressed workers' gatherings in Milwaukee and outside Pittsburgh. Labor Day traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters for Election Day on Nov. 8.

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents.

In sports, Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 54th home run and at the U.S. Open, Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match winning streak.

The search for nine people who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters northwest of Seattle has been suspended. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard says all next of kin had been notified of Monday's decision to suspend the search.

New COVID-19 boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving within days. The new shots offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. But health officials recommend waiting at least three months after their last booster or a COVID-19 infection before getting the new booster to ensure the best results.

Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.

NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion is the highest-attended day of the year, with The Cinema Foundation estimating there were 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday.

The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Legendary drummer of The Beatles Ringo Starr is back on stage after being sidelined by COVID-19.

Jane Fonda says she has cancer. The 84-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Friday that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev.

Americans are splurging on beauty as they tighten their budgets elsewhere. According to market research company IRI, sales of eye, face and lip makeup has gone up across stores. It comes as major retailers slashed their financial outlooks for the year after seeing shoppers pull back on many discretionary items in the latest quarter.