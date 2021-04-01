California court: Sports organizations must protect athletes

Attorney John Manly, a lawyer representing a group of Olympic gold medalists in litigation against USA Gymnastics and USOPC over sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar, said he sees the ruling as a “stinging defeat” against both organizations because it spells out their duty to protect athletes.

Many of his clients, who include Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, were abused either at the Olympics, under the care of USA team coaches or at national training facilities.

“If the Olympic committee was looking for some solace in this decision, they're not going to get it,” Manly said about his lawsuits. “The idea that you’re going to take minors, which they did, under your care and transport them to foreign cities to compete for the United States and then argue you didn’t have a duty to them, this opinion does not give them any hope of being dismissed from that case.”

The taekwondo suit was brought by Yazmin Brown, Kendra Gatt and Brianna Bordon. The Associated Press typically doesn’t publish names of sex abuse victims, but all three agreed to let their names be used publicly.

The three competed at a high level of the sport and at tournaments sanctioned by USOPC and USA Taekwondo. Brown and Bordon said they were assaulted by Gitelman in Olympic Training Center dorms.