California budget has $35 million for basic income programs

Newsom's proposal would not create a statewide guaranteed income program. Instead, it would help pay for local governments to start their own programs. Local governments would have to help pay for it — either using local taxpayer money or finding private donors — and the programs must target low-income families.

The state proposal is a milestone for Tubbs, who has said guaranteed income programs will only work long-term if they are run by the federal government. His goal has been to demonstrate that these programs work in the hopes of convincing Congress to pay for one nationwide.

Getting state funding to commit to those programs is a big step toward that goal, as until now most of these local programs have been privately funded.

“This support from (Newsom) for local governments to test ideas to strengthen our safety net, provide economic security, and end poverty is needed to truly make the golden state golden for all,” said Tubbs, who lost his reelection bid last year and joined the Newsom administration in March as an unpaid special advisor.