SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan.

Sirhan’s lawyer Angela Berry says the parole board decided the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968.

Berry said she believes Sirhan has shown that awareness, however, and that his psychiatrists have said for decades that he is unlikely to reoffend.

A different California parole board two years ago voted to release Sirhan, but Gov. Gavin Newson rejected the decision in 2022.

Berry said she believes the new board members on Wednesday were influenced by Newsom.

In rejecting Sirhan’s freedom last year, the governor said he remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that changed American history.

This is an update. AP’s earlier story follows below:

