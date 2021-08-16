California Assembly to require vaccine for its employees

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Everyone who works in the California Assembly must receive the coronavirus vaccine or risk losing their job, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said.

Rendon, a Democrat from Los Angeles, announced the policy on Monday following multiple cases among employees last month, including people who have already been fully vaccinated and wear masks while in the building.

A much more contagious variant of the coronavirus is fueling a surge of new cases across the country. California is averaging about 10,000 new infections a day and nearly 7,200 people are in the hospital now because of the virus.

But both of those numbers are far below the peaks seen at the beginning of the year before a vaccine was widely available.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last month ordered all state employees to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. But the order did not cover legislative employees, who are not part of the executive branch of state government.

Rendon said more than 80% of Assembly employees have already been fully vaccinated. Statewide, more than 64% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.