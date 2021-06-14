California adds vacation incentive to spur vaccinations

Others will include Anaheim in Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and at a luxury hotel in Palm Springs. Newsom hastily added that he has never visited the luxury hotel, a caveat that comes after he was widely criticized for patronizing an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant during the pandemic.

Goodies in the package include floor seats at an NBA game with the LA Lakers, and tickets to Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld and a symphony, he said.

They are among “a series of spectacular items and packages and experiences, including culinary experiences, that really highlight the best of California,” Newsom said.

Visit California will also provide each winner with $2,000 in travel money, Newsom said.

Californians who are at least 18 years old who are at least partially vaccinated are eligible for the drawing.

Newsom is also proposing $95 million in state funding to help a hospitality and tourism sector that at one point during the pandemic he said lost nearly half its 1.2 million jobs. The investment could speed the resumption of more than 300,000 jobs within a year, he projected.