Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview

“We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall," Jenner said.

And she also acknowledged the obvious: As someone coming from outside government, she'll need advice from a brain trust of policy experts. In a Jenner administration, she said she would “surround myself with some of the smartest people out there.”

“I am an outsider,” Jenner said. “I understand that.”

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men's Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and transgender woman — announced her candidacy about two weeks ago in a written statement on Twitter. Since then, her campaign has been slow to unfold.

Prior to the interview, she has been active on Twitter and has posted a video and other materials on her website. Thus far, Jenner, calls herself a “compassionate disrupter,” has provided only a rough sketch of how she would manage the nation’s most populous state.

The taping took place in an exclusive area. Malibu is known as a playground for the wealthy, with sprawling mansions perched above the Pacific. It has about 12,000 mostly white residents, and the median value of homes is over $2 million, according to government statistics.