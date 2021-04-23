Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner said Friday she will run for governor of California, injecting a jolt of celebrity into an emerging campaign that threatens to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Jenner — an Olympic hero, reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist — said in statement posted on Twitter and on an accompanying website that she has filed initial paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year, though election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

In a statement, Jenner called herself "a proven winner" and the only candidate "who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

The 71-year-old celebrity activist described herself as "economically conservative, socially progressive" in a People magazine interview last year.

She immediately stands out in an emerging field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender. However, Jenner is untested as a candidate and little is known about her positions on critical issues facing the state, from the coronavirus pandemic to managing the economy.