Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity to run for California governor

But a fundraising appeal from his campaign sent after Jenner's announcement warned that “we’re going to need help keeping up with Caitlyn’s personal wealth and ability to raise money from right-wing donors, now that she has Trump’s team with her.”

In a statement, Jenner called herself an outsider and the only candidate “who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor.”

It was notable that her announcement did not include a video, which is commonplace in political campaign kickoffs. Her campaign did not respond to a request for an on-camera interview.

If the recall qualifies as expected for the ballot this year, voters would be asked two questions. First, whether Newsom should be removed from office and second who should replace him.

If a majority says no to recalling Newsom, he stays in office and the votes for the replacements are irrelevant. But if a majority votes to remove him, then whoever among the candidates gets the most votes becomes California governor. With dozens of names expected on the ballot, a winner would likely get less than 50% of the votes.

The recall effort largely has been fueled by criticism of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, which shuttered schools and closed thousands of businesses.