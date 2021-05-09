Bye, bye, bye: Latin American boy band CNCO loses member

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latin American boy band CNCO is downsizing.

The group announced on its official Instagram page Sunday that 22-year-old Joel Pimentel is leaving the band, making the successful quintet a quartet.

“We’re sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO. We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family," the statement read from remaining members Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel De Jesús.

“We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us. While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!"