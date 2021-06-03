Buttigieg visiting closed Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee

“Safety is at the heart of what's happened at the De Soto bridge,” Buttigieg during the discussion at FedEx. “ I know that that protracted closure has been frustrating, it has been difficult, it has been challenging, and it has been costly.”

I-40 is a key artery for U.S. commerce, running from North Carolina to California. Manufacturers, shippers and trucking companies rely on the interstate to move products and materials across the Mississippi River. When the 47-year-old, six-lane I-40 bridge is open, about 50,000 vehicles typically travel across it, with about a quarter of those being commercial trucks, Tennessee transportation officials say.

The I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot (275-meter) horizontal steel beams that are critical for the bridge’s structural integrity. Inspectors looking at the four-lane, 71-year-old I-55 bridge have found no problems in the span so far as they assess its long-term ability to handle increased road traffic.

Memphis is a key U.S. infrastructure hub, featuring five major rail lines, an important inland river port, and one of the world’s busiest cargo airports.