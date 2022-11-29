 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Buttigieg says Memphis de-icing project will help move cargo

  • Updated
  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Memphis on Tuesday to tout the grand opening of a $300 million airport de-icing area that will help make cargo operations there more efficient as the busy holiday shipping season gets underway.

The Memphis International Airport is the country's busiest cargo airport, largely thanks to the presence of locally based FedEx.

The new 3.3-million-square-foot (307,000-square-meter) de-icing facility “will be able to de-ice 12 wide-bodied cargo aircraft at the same time, right before they hit the runway, helping to get toys, and food, and medicine, and so many other things where they need to go, quickly and efficiently,” Buttigieg said.

It will also reduce shipping costs, he said, “because modernizing our supply chains is a critical element in that fight against inflation.”

People are also reading…

The Transportation Department invested $174 million in the project, according to a news release.

Buttigieg also praised President Joe Biden's efforts to improve America's aging infrastructure, saying that is necessary to protect the supply chain long term, including from the growing treat of extreme weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senators weigh government role in railroad strike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News