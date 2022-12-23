Busy week for travel, consumers deal with inflation during the holiday season | Hot off the Wire podcast

With the long weekend, we've compiled several stories tied to the holidays, travel and inflation. Stories include:
» Triple-A expects almost 113 million Americans to travel during the holidays.
» Inflation dampens an otherwise bright small business holiday season.
» Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation.
» Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus four festive cocktails.
» TSA is raising fines after finding a record number of guns in carry-ons.
» Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults.
