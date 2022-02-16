 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Businessman close to Maduro was DEA informant, records show

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — A Colombian businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was secretly signed up by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a cooperating source in 2018 and gave agents information about bribes he paid to Venezuelan officials, according to new court records unsealed Wednesday in the closely watched corruption case.

Alex Saab forfeited nearly $10 million of his fortune as part of his cooperation agreement with the U.S., which included several meetings with U.S. law enforcement in his native Colombia and elsewhere.

However, he was deactivated as a source after failing to meet a May 30, 2019, deadline to surrender himself. Two months later, he was indicted in Miami federal court on charges of siphoning off millions from state contracts to build affordable housing for Venezuela’s socialist government.

The U.S. has described Saab as the main conduit for corruption in Venezuela, someone who reaped huge windfall profits from dodgy contracts to import food while millions in the South American nation starved. The Maduro government considers him a diplomat who was kidnapped while on a humanitarian mission made more urgent by U.S. sanctions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Structures sculpted from river ice high in the Himalayas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News