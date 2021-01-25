Bus in deadly Grand Canyon crash offers tours by comedians

A tour bus that rolled over last week at the Grand Canyon, killing one person and injuring others, was operated by a Las Vegas company that offers tours guided by comedians, authorities said Monday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office identified 53-year-old Shelley Ann Voges of Boonville, Indiana, as the person who died in the crash in a remote area Friday.

More than 40 people were on the bus operated by tour company Comedy On Deck. Three who were critically injured, including two later transported to Las Vegas for treatment, are now listed in stable condition. Forty other passengers were treated and released from an Arizona hospital.

Investigators said the majority of the passengers on the bus were from the United States. It wasn’t immediately known whether the passengers were in one group. No other identities were released.

Authorities say the cause of the rollover is under investigation, though a fire official has said speed appeared to be a factor. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.