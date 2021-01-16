Bus driver in dramatic bridge plunge says it 'just took off'

Beccan said the results of his drug test are pending.

He offered a harrowing account of the articulated bus plunging 50 feet (15 meters) onto a highway ramp near an interchange of the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways.

The crash happened at a turn he has made “hundreds of times” along his regular route, he said, adding he lost control of the bus after easing up on the gas pedal. “The bus just accelerated,” he said. “The bus just took off on its own.”

As the crash unfolded, Beccan said, he was thinking of the passengers' safety and his own. He said he “helped who I could help” and called 911.

“Everybody was just screaming,” Beccan said. “Everybody was in a panic.”

Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after one part of the bus plunged onto the access road. The other half remained on the bridge. No other vehicles were involved.

The MTA said Saturday that Beccan was driving “almost five times the allowable speed for a bus making the turn being attempted.” The agency said investigators “have thus far identified no mechanical cause for the failure to remain on the road and to travel at allowable speed for the conditions,” citing the bus' on-board event recorder.

Beccan has more than 11 years of service and a good safety record, the MTA said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0