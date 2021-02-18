Bully, or just Queens tough? Criticism piles up for Cuomo

Cuomo's staff strongly denied that a threat to “destroy” Kim was made. His spokesperson, who was listening to the Feb. 11 call, called Kim a habitual liar, and said the governor was just trying to defend himself against a false accusation of a cover up.

But Kim's story prompted sympathy from other Democrats who said that they, too, had been on the receiving end of similar blasts from Cuomo.

“Many times,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose punching-bag relationship with the governor has been a running story in state politics.

“I don’t think it’s just government,” de Blasio added. “A number of your colleagues in the media will tell you about calls where they were berated and belittled. It’s something that a lot of people in New York state have known about for a long time. I can’t get into the why. That’s a deeper question, I can only say it’s a very unfortunate way to treat people.”

Cuomo has never been shy about his aggressive approach, which has earned him monikers like the “Prince of Darkness" from observers. He had gained a reputation as a political enforcer by age 25 while working for the campaign of his late father Gov. Mario Cuomo.