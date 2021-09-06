Bullet grazes lawyer's head months after wife, son killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago had a bullet graze his head as he changed a tire on a rural road, investigators said.

Alex Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which released a few details 24 hours after the incident.

Murdaugh’s Mercedes-Benz SUV was towed to a garage to be examined, state police said in one of the few other details in the Sunday statement.

South Carolina's state police are also the lead agency investigating the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son Paul on June 7. Both were both shot several times and found outside the house near dog kennels, authorities said.

Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife and son after family members said he had been away checking on his mother and ailing father.

A family attorney said Murdaugh was shot at by someone in a pickup truck that first passed by him as he changed the tire and then came back and fired at him.