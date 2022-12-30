 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert uses jet ski to help rescue family from sinking helicopter

Ravens Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) watches the action during a NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens,Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. 

 AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was part of an open-water rescue effort Thursday off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida, thanks to some fortunate timing and a jet ski.

According to Tampa Bay Times, an engine failure forced a helicopter to make an emergency landing on the water 200 yards off of the Davis Islands as it finished up a tour, leaving the pilot and a family of three in a precarious position.

Hear from Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Major David Arthur, and QB Blaine Gabbert of the Bucs as they discuss the recent helicopter rescue.

According to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman, the passengers found themselves on a quickly sinking helicopter as they contemplated swimming to shore when they saw two men approaching on jet skis.

One of them was reportedly Gabbert, who lives on Davis Island.

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” passenger Hunter Hupp said to FOX Sports. “We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a huge and ‘Thank you so much.’ They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

Buccaneers Cardinals Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) and Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Tampa Bay police arrived shortly after and confirmed that all four occupants of the helicopter safely reached the shore.

The 33-year-old Gabbert is in his 12th NFL season and currently serves as the backup for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Gabbert started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before bouncing around the league as a backup. He’s now in his third season in Tampa Bay, where he won a Super Bowl in 2020.

