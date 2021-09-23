Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

A court battle over the validity of the subpoena delayed the delivery of materials until April, three months after Biden took office. The review was supposed to take about 60 days but has been repeatedly set back, most recently because Logan and four others on his team contracted COVID-19.

The review has energized Trump supporters who hope it will prove he was the legitimate winner of the election and lead to his return to the White House, despite extraordinary scrutiny finding no fraud that would affect the election’s outcome. There’s no constitutional mechanism to reverse the certification of Biden’s victory.

Fann, the Senate president, says the review is not intended to overturn the 2020 election but will find ways the Legislature can improve election laws.

Even as the Arizona review nears the finish line, Trump supporters are pushing for a repeat in other swing states where Biden narrowly won, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Not all Republicans, even in the Senate, trust whatever results will come out of the review.

“They’re going to have to justify their existence, so they’re going to have to come up with something,” GOP Sen. Paul Boyer said Thursday. “And God knows what that is.”

———

Associated Press writer Bob Christie contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0