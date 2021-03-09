BTS on 1st Grammy nod: 'It’s hard to express in words'

NEW YORK (AP) — Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created “Dynamite" and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination.

“A lot of people were sad and down and out because of the COVID situation and it was sort of our suggestion to pick (everyone) up,” Jin said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

“We were supposed to do the whole stadium tour all over the world. There was no plan to release a single like ‘Dynamite,'" RM explained. “‘Dynamite’ gave us huge success in Korea, of course, a Grammy nomination, a performance, so you know, life is really interesting."

“Dynamite” became BTS’ first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released last year. After years of logging Top 40 hits and selling out arenas and stadiums, the seven-member collective is competing for best pop duo/group performance and will also perform at Sunday’s show.

BTS is the first K-pop act to compete at the Grammys.