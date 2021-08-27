Brutal benchmark: Arizona passes 1 million COVID-19 cases

It was that month that Kristin Urquiza lost her father to the virus. She drew headlines when she partly blamed Ducey for his death, saying Mark Anthony Urquiza believed in May it was safe to go out.

She channeled her outrage into co-creating Marked By COVID, a nonprofit looking to shape policy and train people to advocate on pandemic-related matters. Urquiza sometimes thinks about where she would be had COVID-19 never happened. She never saw herself running an organization.

“Having that lived experience of losing my dad, it has helped me connect with a couple of things I didn’t always have,” Urquiza said. “I feel like it is important for me to stand up myself and that’s OK to take up space and stand in my own power.”

After a slowing of hospitalizations in late summer, new infections drove an overwhelming winter surge. Hospitals pleaded for more restrictions to control the spread of the disease, but Ducey declined.

“I don’t think the right answer is to throw hundreds of thousands of Arizonans out of work right before the holidays,” Ducey said at the time.