Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast

BOSTON (AP) — The Northeast girded Tuesday for extreme cold that was expected to reach a wind chill value of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) in some northern areas and closed some schools elsewhere.

Boston's public school system, the largest in Massachusetts, announced Monday that schools will not open on Tuesday because of expected extremely cold temperatures. The high in the city Tuesday is expected to be 12 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 11 C), with wind chills making it feel as low as minus 8 (minus 22 C), according to National Weather Service forecasters.

New York City, too, was in for subzero temperatures with wind chill factored in, the weather service warned.

It could feel as low as minus 15 F (minus 26 C) in some areas of Massachusetts, according to the weather service. And it could be even colder elsewhere in New England, as forecasters said wind chill could approach minus 40 F (minus 40 C) in some parts of western Maine.

Low temperatures below zero, not including the wind chill, are also expected in Burlington, Vermont, and Concord, New Hampshire. Forecasters said Providence, Rhode Island, should expect a wind chill value of as low as minus 1 degree Fahrenheit (minus 17 C).

Low temperatures can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that four COVID-19 testing sites overseen by the state would be closed Tuesday because of the cold. The sites are in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.

Central Maine Power said it is encouraging customers to weather strip windows and open drapes to let in heat from the sun and allow sunlight to reduce reliance on electricity during the cold spell.

