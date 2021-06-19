Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline

The sport in the past decade has flourished into a culture of athletes, gear brands and sponsorships.

Over the course of six days earlier this month, the Monterrubios used the help of 18 friends and fellow highliners to navigate their webbing through and across the landscape — hiking lines up from the valley floor, rappelling down from the cliffs above and maneuvering through countless tree branches.

Eventually, they had their anchors: a set of granite boulders at Taft Point and an old, thick tree trunk at the other outcropping.

“It was pretty intense and dangerous. But we made it happen,” Monterrubio said.

The group received permission from national park staffers in advance, he said.

The longest line walked in Yosemite had been a 954-footer (291-meter) extending from Taft Point to an anchor east. The new line was almost three times that length.

It all came together at sunset June 10: The line was set, the brothers were ready and the honor was theirs.

Daniel, 23, walked the line first and fell three or four times in the wind but made it across. Then Moises, also falling twice but catching himself on the line above the craggy landscape.