Brothers accuse prominent Chicago priest of sexual abuse

“This is not about money,” the younger brother said in a statement. “If it was, I would have come forward 20 years ago when I was addicted to drugs, homeless and stealing to support my habit." He added: “Mike has done some good things but he has a very dark side. … What I want is for him to take responsibility … be accountable.”

Early this month, Cardinal Blase Cupich sent a letter to members of the South Side church Faith Community of Saint Sabina, which is pastored by Pfleger, noting the allegation hasn’t been proven as true or false and guilt or innocence should not be assumed. Cupich’s letter said Pfleger had agreed to live elsewhere.

Pfleger was ordained in 1975 and was assigned to St. Sabina Church that same year. Six years later, according to a biography on the church’s website, he became pastor — the youngest full-time pastor in the archdiocese at the time.

Pfleger’s high-profile social activism has included organizing protests and acts of civil disobedience such as smearing red paint on alcohol and tobacco billboards. He once was arrested during a protest of a suburban gun shop, which he said was partly responsible for gun violence in Chicago.

His activism captured the attention of film director Spike Lee, who based the character played by actor John Cusack in the 2015 film “Chi-Raq” on Pfleger. He also made headlines when he adopted two children — one of whom was shot to death near the parish — and has clashed with Cupich and his predecessors for such acts as hosting Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan at his church.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0