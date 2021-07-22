Brother of Miami condo victim heartbroken but not hopeless

But at the urging of a childhood best friend, now a rabbi, they returned to the site once more to pray in recent days. This time, the rubble was largely gone and the collapse site mostly swept flat. That's the image he'll hold onto.

It is a lot to contemplate for this deeply religious man, firmly rooted in his Jewish faith. The waiting is torture, and although he is heartbroken, he is not hopeless.

“I know God took care of her,” he told The Associated Press in a series of interviews Wednesday and Thursday.

The brother said he is drawing his strength from God, just as he'd seen his sister do in troubling times. He also believes God chose her and that “it was her time.”

He'd sensed a shift in Estelle in the six to eight months before the collapse and had just seen her in May.

“She always mentioned God anytime she was struggling with anything,” he said. “She had reached a different level spiritually, which allowed her to excel in all other areas.”