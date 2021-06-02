Brother of boy 'possessed' resents retelling in 'Conjuring'

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The brother of a boy who some thought was possessed by demons has told the Hartford Courant previously that he resents the retelling of his family's trauma, which features as the plot in the new film “The Conjuring 3.”

Carl Glatzel, 55, left Connecticut because of the painful events that started when his brother, David, began having hallucinations and delusions as a boy, the newspaper reported Wednesday.

Arne Johnson, the boyfriend and later husband of Deborah Glatzel, Carl and David's sister, alleged that a demon left the boy and entered him during an exorcism and caused him to murder his landlord, Alan Bono, in 1981. Johnson was convicted of manslaughter and served four years in prison.

A defense attorney tried to defend Johnson against the charges, saying the devil had made him do it. The judge did not permit the arguments, which were based on claims by a couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said they were paranormal investigators. The couple feature as the main characters in the film franchise.