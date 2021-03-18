Brooks teasing possible Senate run at planned campaign rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, teasing the announcement of a possible run for U.S. Senate, has scheduled a Monday campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

The north Alabama Republican, who came under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, would be a far-right entry into the developing race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement" at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.” Brooks announced the rally Wednesday night on Twitter. The event will be held at a Huntsville gun range.

Shelby announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election in 2022, igniting what is expected to be a messy GOP primary at the time the national Republican Party is charting a direction following Trump’s departure from office.