Brooklyn shooting updates, Gilbert Gottfried's death, and more of today's top news

Here's a look at today's top news for April 12.
Gibert Gottfried dead at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter. Find out more, including his cause of death, here:
Brooklyn subway shooting
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and found a rental van possibly connected to the violence.
A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.
Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions. Get the latest here:
Inflation
For the 12 months that ended in March, consumer prices rocketed 8.5%. That was the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981, far surpassing February's mark of 7.9%, itself a 40-year high.
Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation jumped 6.5% in the past 12 months. That was also the sharpest such jump in four decades. Find out why here:
Mariupol
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol's people “carpeted through the streets.”
Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also accused Russian forces of having blocked weeks of thwarted humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage there from the outside world. Read more here:
President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.
Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received. The Labor Department's consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier, the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. From February to March, inflation rose 1.2%, the biggest month-to-month jump since 2005. Gasoline prices drove more than half that increase.
Russian forces left bombs, death and destruction around Kyiv. Now, a painstaking demining operation is underway
On the outskirts of Kyiv, Lt. Col. Mykola Opanasenko kneels down in a remote field as he winds up a small electrical generator to power a blast.
More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing. That word comes from the Interior Ministry early Wednesday. In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk says 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area. Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast. They say the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.
Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”
Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.
Some residents of Shanghai are able to leave their homes as China's largest city eases a two-week virus shutdown. That came after a video showed what was said to be people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket. Police denied the incident occurred in Shanghai, but residents have said the sudden, severe shutdown left them without food or medicine and unable to look after elderly relatives. News outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed outdoors. The government said some markets and pharmacies would reopen. A health official warned Shanghai doesn't have the virus under control despite easing restrictions. Washington is withdrawing “non-emergency U.S. government employees” from its Shanghai Consulate.
Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working very hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been detained in Russia since arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Families with transgender teens have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. It was one of two separate lawsuits filed in federal court Monday. The lawsuit were filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court. Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol. His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled. Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.
Lawyers for actress Amber Heard are warning a jury that a six-week libel trial sought by Johnny Depp will likely devolve into a mudslinging soap opera. A civil jury in Fairfax, Virginia, heard opening statements Tuesday in the case. Depp sued Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in the The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp's lawyers say the article refers to abuse allegations Heard leveled in 2016. Depp denies hitting her. Heard's lawyers say the evidence will show the jury “who the real Johnny Depp is ... behind the pirate costumes.”
Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. But some fans were left confused by her lengthy post Monday. Spears said she had lost a lot of weight before a trip to Maui with beau Sam Asghari but recently gained it back, leading Asghari to joke about a food pregnancy. But she said she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pop star also confused fans when she referred to “my husband” in the post. Asghari later appeared to confirm the news in an Instagram post of his own. The 40-year-old Spears and the 28-year-old Asghari were engaged last September after dating for five years. Spears has two teen boys with ex Kevin Federline.