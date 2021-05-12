Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison in subway terror case

In a release, Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said Clark provided specific instructions to others about bomb-making and how to carry out knife attacks. Prosecutors say Clark's guidance included posting a manual entitled: “Make a bomb in the kitchen of your Mom.”

“Zachary Clark will no longer spend his time in chat rooms supporting terrorist ideals, but behind bars in federal prison for the next 20 years,” William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York’s FBI office, said.

Dermot Shea, commissioner of the New York City Police Department, said Clark claimed in his online propaganda to aspire to be a martyr on U.S. soil and credited his arrest on law enforcement's anti-terror “intelligence sharing, joint investigation, and prosecution, which results in prevention.”

In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Hellman countered defense claims that Clark made no secret of online pronouncements by saying he never used his real identity and utilized encrypted platforms “because he was aware of law enforcement scrutiny and hoped to avoid it.”

Claims that Clark rejected radical violent ideology before his arrest were “belied by the evidence,” Hellman said. He added that law enforcement authorities were left to wonder who was radicalized as a result of materials Clark posted online.