Bronx-raised Cardi B offers to pay fire victim burial costs

Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx held funerals on Sunday for several victims who died in an apartment building fire that killed 17 people, including eight children.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire that ripped through a New York City high-rise.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of
the fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.
Many of the victims had ties to Gambia, and families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has committed to paying the repatriation expenses for the victims who will be buried in Gambia, the mayor's office said.
Cardi B, shown performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019, has offered to pay the burial costs for all 17 people killed in a fire in the Bronx, where she grew up.
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
"I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," Cardi B in a statement. "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."
The fire, which was New York City's deadliest in three decades, was sparked by a faulty space heater, according to authorities.
Photos: Scenes from a NYC apartment fire that killed 17
Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, third right, walks by an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A resident carrying a dog walks out of the apartment building while firefighters work in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York, after a fatal fire at the building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A curtain hangs outside a window at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York, where a fatal fire occurred, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A respirator is seen on the ground after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel use a manual resuscitator on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Emergency personnel perform CPR on a fire victim during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Residents leave their building during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Emergency personnel bring a fire victim to an ambulance during a high rise fire on East 181 Street, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Lloyd Mitchell)
Lloyd Mitchell
Broken windows are seen at the burned apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
A woman watches from a window at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Staffs cleans the floor at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
Investigators are seen at an apartment building where a deadly fire occurred in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Jeenah Moon
General view shows the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Firefighters work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
American flag is seen outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work in the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
Cleaning and recovery crews work outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in New York. Doctors are working to save the lives of several people gravely injured when smoke from a fire knocked them out or trapped them in their apartments in the New York City high-rise building. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Yuki Iwamura
