WYNNE, Ark. — Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. raced Sunday to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast, killing at least 29 people.
Crestview Elementary School teachers Anna Vandiver, left, and Elizabeth Woddell share a hug while visiting the mangled wreckage of their classrooms Saturday after a tornado ripped through the town of Covington, Tenn.
Patrick Lantrip, Daily Memphian via AP
The storms tore a path through the Arkansas capital and collapsed the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, stunning people throughout the region with the scope of the damage.
"While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses," President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Biden earlier declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available to support recovery.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas, where at least five people were killed, declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard.
Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods.
The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that a tornado was responsible for damage to several homes near Bridgeville, Delaware. One person was found dead inside a house heavily damaged by the storm Saturday night, Delaware State Police reported.
It may take days to confirm all of the recent tornadoes and where they touched down. The dead also included at least nine in one Tennessee county, five in Indiana and four in Illinois.
The path of a tornado is seen through a building Saturday on James Street in Coralville, Iowa.
Joseph Cress, Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP
Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi.
Residents of Wynne, Arkansas, a community of about 8,000 people 50 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee, woke Saturday to find the high school's roof shredded and its windows blown out. At least four people died.
Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband and their children huddled with their dogs in a small bathroom as a tornado passed, “praying and saying goodbye to each other, because we thought we were dead.” A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they got out unhurt.
Chainsaws buzzed, as bulldozers plowed into debris. Utility crews restored power as some neighborhoods began recovery.
Nine people died in Tennessee's McNairy County, east of Memphis, according to Patrick Sheehan, director the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee drove to the county Saturday to tour the destruction and comfort residents. He said the storm capped the “worst” week of his time as governor, coming days after a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people including a family friend whose funeral he and his wife attended earlier in the day.
“It’s terrible what has happened in this community, this county, this state,” Lee said. “But it looks like your community has done what Tennessean communities do, and that is rally and respond.”
Jeffrey Day said he called his daughter after seeing on the news that their community of Adamsville was being hit. Huddled in a closet with her 2-year-old son as the storm passed over, she answered the phone screaming.
“She kept asking me, ‘What do I do, daddy?’" Day said, tearing up. "I didn’t know what to say.”
After the storm passed, his daughter crawled out of her destroyed home and drove to nearby family.
In Memphis, police spokesman Christopher Williams said via email late Saturday that there were three apparent weather-related deaths there: two children and an adult who died when a tree fell on a house.
Tennessee officials warned that a repeat of similar weather conditions is expected Tuesday.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled Sunday to Belvidere to visit the Apollo Theatre, which partially collapsed as about 260 people were attending a heavy metal concert.
Frederick Livingston, Jr., was pulled from the rubble but didn't survive. He had gone to enjoy the concert with his son, Alex.
“I couldn’t save him,” his son told WLS-TV. The father and son were standing side by side when debris began raining down. “It happened so fast."
The governor said 48 others were treated in hospitals, with five in critical condition.
Pritzker also planned to visit Crawford County, about 230 miles south of Chicago, where three people were killed and eight injured when a tornado hit around New Hebron.
“We’ve had emergency crews digging people out of their basements because the house is collapsed on top of them, but luckily they had that safe space to go to,” Sheriff Bill Rutan said at a news conference.
That tornado was not far from where three people died in Indiana's Sullivan County, about 95 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Several people were rescued overnight, with reports of as many as 12 people injured.
In the Little Rock area, at least one person was killed and more than 50 were hurt, some critically. The National Weather Service said that tornado was a high-end EF3 twister with up to 165 mph winds and a path as long as 25 miles.
Masoud Shahed-Ghaznavi was having lunch at home when the tornado roared through his neighborhood. He hid in the laundry room as sheetrock fell and windows shattered. When he emerged, the house was mostly rubble.
“Everything around me is sky," he recalled Saturday.
Another suspected tornado killed a woman in northern Alabama’s Madison County, officials said, and in northern Mississippi's Pontotoc County, authorities confirmed one death and four injuries.
Photos: Scenes of the devastation from deadly Mississippi tornado
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss. March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A sheriff's deputy climbs onto a pile of wind-tossed vehicles to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, the day after a series of storms produced tornadoes moved through the area. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
From right, Tracy and Tim Hardin, owners of Chuck's Dairy Bar, survey the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old granddaughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Melanie Childs of Amory, Miss., sits on a bucket and holds her two children, Mila, 1, left, and Major, 2, as they view whats left of her grandfather, Barrie Young, home Saturday 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
A homeowner venturs out to survey the damage Saturday 25, 2023, in Amory, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father's demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
This hardware store's inventory lay open to the environment, Saturday March 25, 2023, after a Friday night tornado destroyed much of the Mississippi Delta community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A shipping container/trailer rests by a tornado stripped tree, Saturday March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A bus passes debris on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Michael Goldberg
A tree awaits removal from the front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Tim Foster stands outside the safe room Saturday, March 25, 2023, where he and his wife (not pictured) took shelter as a tornado warning was issued in Amory, Miss. on Friday. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Wendell Sturdevant, of Rolling Fork, Miss., calls his wife as friends and his niece search through the rubble of what was a Blue Front Apartments duplex unit that he and his mother lived in, Saturday, March 25, 2023. They it made it out alive the night before as severe weather tore through the area, but his sister Mary Bush died just a block away when a tornado ripped through the small Delta town. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
James Brown, standing, of Vicksburg, Miss., surveys the damage at the home of his sister Melissa Pierce and her husband, L.A. Pierce, on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town Friday night. According to Brown, the semitrailer on his sister's home was picked up from two houses away. Both his sister and her husband were killed. Their son Dave Brown, of Tallulah, sits on the ground. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 25 INSTEAD OF MARCH 23 - Alaina Dean, 8, her mother, Shannekia Miles, background, and other family members salvage what they can from their home on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town the night before. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
The American flag is wrapped in the branches of a fallen tree in front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., early Saturday, March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a tornado the night before. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A car is shown trapped in a garage on 11th Avenue North in Amory, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, from where a tree fell the night before after severe weather came through the area. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Yvonne Hayes looks out at the pile of debris, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after the roof and the north wall of her house were both removed by a storm the night before in Amory, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of an Exxon gas station and convenience store that sits at the corner of Highway 25 and Highway 6 in Amory Miss., is seen after it was hit by severe weather the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
A Rolling Fork, Miss., resident walks through fallen trees as she attempts to salvage personal items following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the Mississippi Delta community, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Kathy Barlow salvages her family Bible, in her Rolling Fork, Miss., home, as she and family and friends begin their cleanup following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the house, including the roofing and ceiling, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident, walks through a damaged neighborhood with a small bag of personal belongings, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a deadly tornado ripped through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A resident of Silver City, Miss., stands next to his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying the surrounding damage following a deadly tornado that ripped through the state Friday night. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Resident Noel Crook walks through his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying damage in Silver City, Miss., following Friday's deadly tornado. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A vehicle and home are seen damaged in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the aftermath of a tornado that devastated the state the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Children's toys lie on the ground outside of what was once a home in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, following a deadly tornado that tore through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident exits what's left of his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, following Friday's deadly tornado. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Insulation and tin are seen stuck and wrapped around the remains of trees near the intersection of Highways 25 and 6 in Amory Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of the NauticStar boat manufacturing plant on Waterway Drive in Amory Miss., is seen Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A 4-wheeler rolls past this upturned SUV damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A truck rests atop a building, damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Debris is what remains from a house destroyed by the Friday night tornado in Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The area is quiet after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A support beam pokes through the driver's side window of a vehicle severely damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., and destroyed whole neighborhoods, on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are serenely quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Kimberly Patton surveys through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property two days earlier, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!