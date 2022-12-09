Brittney Griner back home; helping Ukraine isn't charity; Rams snap losing streak | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):
» Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
» Serhiy Marchenko, Ukraine's finance minister, says crucial Western financial aid is “not charity” but “self-preservation" as donor countries share the price of turning back Russian aggression.
» In sports, imprisoned WNBA star Britney Griner is returning after 10 months in Russia, the Nuggets enjoyed buzzer-beater magic against the Blazers, a late rally enabled the Rams to break a six-game losing streak and the Mets made a major free-agent signing.
