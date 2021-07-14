Britney Spears' new attorney says father must step aside

She described being denied things as basic as coffee, her driver’s license and her “hair vitamins" by the conservatorship.

“If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is,” Spears said.

She recalled that "I thought they were trying to kill me” in the early years of the conservatorship as she was being overworked and constantly examined.

She began to sob as she talked about taking comfort in a therapy dog when she felt abandoned by her family.

James Spears would not be stepping down as Rosengart challenged, his attorney Vivan Thoreen said in court, adding that he has only ever had his daughter's best interests in mind.

Thoreen said Britney Spears had many inaccurate beliefs, among them that “her father is responsible for all the bad things that have happened to her.”

“Whether it's misinformation, lack of correction, or being wrongly advised, I don't know,” Thoreen said.

Thoreen emphasized that for nearly two years James Spears has had control only over his daughter's money, ceding power over her life choices to a court-appointed professional, Jodi Montgomery.