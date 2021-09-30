Britney Spears freed from father's 'toxic' conservatorship

The singer and her attorney agreed that the conservatorship should end, but argued that James Spears’ removal was an essential first step.

Britney Spears was not present at the hearing and did not participate in any way. Her father connected remotely but did not speak during the proceedings. His attorney argued that there was no justification for his removal.

“There is not a shred of evidence to support suspension," lawyer Vivian Thoreen told the judge. "His record is impeccable.”

Penny said her decision was “unappealable,” but Thoreen said she would explore options for appeal regardless.

The singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said after the hearing that Britney Spears “has been faced with a decadelong nightmare, Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father and others.” Rosengart pledged to pursue "even more serious ramifications for his misconduct.”

The attorney said he planned to take a “top-to-bottom look” at the actions of James Spears and his representatives and suggested that law enforcement should investigate revelations in The New York Times about a listening device placed in his daughter’s bedroom.

Fans were elated by the ruling.