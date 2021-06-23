Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship

When an attorney representing her co-conservator said the hearing and transcript should be kept sealed if private medical information was to be revealed, Spears shouted her down to say her words should be public.

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life,” Spears said, “so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”

She went on to say she was forced to take lithium against her will after rehearsals broke down for a planned Vegas residency in 2019, which was subsequently canceled.

She said all she had done was disagree with one part of the show's choreography.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said. “I can say no to a dance move.”

Spears was interrupted once by the judge and once by the court reporter. Both told her to talk slower.

More than 100 fans from the so called #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse before the hearing, holding signs that read “Free Britney now!” and “Get out of Britney's life!”

One fan inside the courtroom cried and occasionally clapped during the remarks.