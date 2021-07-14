Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case

The case had for several years operated with little drama, though in recent years questions about how its length and the singer's feelings about the proceedings, started. That has culminated into intense public scrutiny recently of the court proceedings, which have been conducted largely in secret due to medical and private information about the singer and her condition.

There's also been focus on the complex network of lawyers and others involved in the conservatorship.

At the June 23 hearing, Spears was harshly critical of her father, who serves as conservator of her finances, and had more measured criticism for Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed professional who serves as conservator of her person, overseeing her life choices.

James Spears said in a legal filing that the court needs to investigate the allegations and Montgomery’s role, pointing out that his daughter’s personal life has been beyond his control since he resigned as conservator of her person in 2019, a role he played for 11 years. He opposed Montgomery’s request for money to hire security because of recent death threats, saying he has been subjected to similar threats for years.