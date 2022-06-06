British PM faces no-confidence vote; world marks D-Day anniversary; Warriors even NBA Finals

Today is Monday, June 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
Over the weekend, southern Florida saw heavy rain from the storm that became Tropical Storm Alex. Today, separate systems bring severe storm threats to parts of central and eastern US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
The British government says the multiple-launch rocket systems it's offering to Ukraine will bring “a significant boost in capability” for the country’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement Monday that “if the international community continues its support, I believe Ukraine can win” its war against Russia. The statement came after comments Sunday by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He warned the West against sending longer-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The British government described the M270 weapon system as a “cutting edge” military asset which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away “with pinpoint accuracy.” The United Kingdom gave no details about delivery dates.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote that could oust him from power. Discontent with his rule is finally threatening to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals. Conservative Party official Graham Brady said he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson’s leadership to trigger one. The vote will take place Monday evening. If Johnson loses the vote, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. Regardless of the outcome, the fact that enough lawmakers are demanding such a vote represents a watershed moment for Johnson. It is also a sign of deep Conservative divisions, less than three years after Johnson led the party to its biggest election victory for decades.
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth's life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London. When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen. One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?" In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.
The U.S. and South Korea have launched eight ballistic missiles into the sea in a show of force matching a North Korean display a day earlier that extended a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday's drill was aimed at demonstrating an ability to respond swiftly and accurately to North Korean attacks. Its launches of eight missiles on Sunday appeared to be a single-day record for North Korea and was its 18th round of missile tests this year. Experts say the weapons displays are a brinksmanship ploy to bring the United States back to their stalled diplomacy from a position of strength and to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear power.
Tropical Storm Alex is heading for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba. It became the Atlantic hurricane season's first named storm early Sunday as it reached tropical storm strength when it moved out over the Altantic after passing across South Florida, where it left streets flooded and motorists stranded in some cities Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Alex has weakened a bit, with maximum sustained winds reaching 65 mph by early Monday. It was centered about 140 miles northwest of Bermuda and moving to the east-northeast at 28 mph and this motion is expected to continue until the storm is absorbed Tuesday.
Several dozen World War II veterans are expected to attend D-Day commemoration ceremonies Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum amid COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back in Normandy for the 78th anniversary. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. One U.S. vet, 97-year-old Ray Wallace, a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division thinks he was “lucky” despite being taken prisoner of war for 10 months. He says “I remember the good friends that I lost there” on the beaches of France.
Authorities say gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district. Officers patrolling the South Street area heard multiple shots and found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street. One officer saw someone shooting into a crowd and fired, and police believe that man was struck before he dropped his gun and fled. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man died. Two of them and many other other shooting victims, who ranged from 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders.
Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. The actor-singer gave emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers who she says collectively contributed to her career success. She also won best song for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack. Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u." “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home best movie. “Euphoria” won best show at the ceremony, which returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years. It was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70. Such was the New Jersey rock band’s bassist from 1983 to 1994. He later rejoined for its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. Such's death was announced Sunday by the band's singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi. No details on when or how Such died were immediately available. A publicist for Bon Jovi didn’t immediately respond to messages. Bon Jovi credited Such for bringing the band together, noting that he was a childhood friend of drummer Tico Torres.
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors evened the NBA Finals at a game apiece by beating the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night. Poole finished with 17 for the Warriors, who outscored Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 23-point edge. And when the Warriors then scored the first six points of the fourth, the Celtics waved the surrender flag and emptied their bench. Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half for Boston. Jaylen Brown added 17 for the Celtics.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.
Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos tying it early in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Tampa,
Joey Logano jockeyed for the lead with Kyle Busch in overtime, got around him for good just before the white flag flew and cruised to the victory Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Logano made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit. Kurt Busch finished second with Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, finishing fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth.
TODAY IN HISTORY
Roger Federer withdrew from the French Open, a day after a four-set third-round victory, in order to rest before Wimbledon.
In 1999, Andre Agassi rallies to win the French Open and become the fifth man to complete a career Grand Slam.
