Bells have tolled around Britain and mourners are flocking to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II. The country prepared Friday for a new age under a new king.

King Charles III spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role. He planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known.

He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. As the country began a 10-day mourning period, people around the globe gathered at British embassies to pay homage to the queen. She died Thursday.

Ukraine’s state nuclear energy operator says Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, caught in the Ukraine-Russia war, is operating in emergency mode with elevated risk. The last power line connecting the plant to the Ukrainian electricity grid was cut on Monday, leaving the plant without an outside source of electricity and receiving power for its own safety systems from the only one of the six reactors that remains operational.

President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing. He visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility.

Firefighters are struggling to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Kay could reach northern Baja on Friday, when it's expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and flash floods to Southern California.

The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the directive remained in place.

A federal grand jury is reportedly seeking information about Donald Trump’s Save America leadership PAC as investigations into the former president continue to expand. ABC News first reported Thursday that subpoenas issued in recent weeks have asked recipients about the political action committee’s formation, its fundraising activities and its spending.

Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of duping donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon.

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America. The plan approved Thursday would allow the organization to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

In sports, the start of the NFL season, baseball's longest-running battery is matched, two American League division races tighten, the U.S. Open's women's final matchup is set as is the WNBA Finals.