Brindisi concedes after Tenney's narrow House win certified

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi conceded Monday that it was “time to close the book on this election," hours after New York officials certified Republican Claudia Tenney's razor-thin victory in the nation’s last undecided congressional race.

Brindisi's statement came three days after a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 109 votes. Brindisi said he congratulated Tenney and offered to make the transition as smooth as possible.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving my hometown, the place I grew up and am raising my family,” Brindisi said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.”

Judge Scott DelConte on Friday directed New York to certify results immediately. Commissioners with the state Board of Elections approved the results Monday in less than two minutes.

Tenney had been the district’s representative for one term, until she was defeated by Brindisi, a Democrat, in 2018.