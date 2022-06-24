Bridges won't stop tornadoes: Weather facts vs. fiction | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast, host Lawrence Eppard is joined by three meteorologists from the Lee Enterprises Weather Team: Matt Holiner, Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette.

They discuss a number of weather-related subjects that people often get wrong, including tornadoes, humidity, heat lightning, interpreting a weather report and more. And for fun, they reveal their favorite weather-related movies!

Episode Music:

“Please Listen Carefully” by Jahzzar (creative commons)

“Draw the Sky” by Paul Keane (licensed through TakeTones)

“Happy Trails (To You)” by the Riders in the Sky (used with artist’s permission)

The Connors Forum partners with Shippensburg University (SU) but is an independent entity. The views expressed on this podcast are those of the host and contributors and not of SU.

