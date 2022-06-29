Breyer will retire Thursday, setting stage for Jackson to fill seat

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks during an event at the Library of Congress for the 2022 Supreme Court Fellows Program hosted by the Law Library of Congress, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool
Justice Stephen Breyer has notified the White House that his retirement will be effective Thursday, June 30, at noon ET.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer said it had been his "great honor" to participate as a judge in the "effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law."
He said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is prepared to "take the prescribed oaths" to begin her service as the 116th member of the court.
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
The fact that the court will issue final opinions and orders on the same day reflects a more expedited timeline than past terms. It suggests that the justices -- who have been subject to death threats since the release of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade are eager for the momentous and divisive term to end as soon as possible.
There are two big cases awaiting resolution concerning the environment and immigration.
The 9 current justices of the US Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts
Nominated to serve as chief justice by President George W. Bush
Took seat Sept. 29, 2005
Born Jan. 27, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y.
AP FILE
Justice Clarence Thomas
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President George H.W. Bush
Took seat Oct. 23, 1991
Born June 23, 1948, near Savannah, Georgia
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Justice Stephen Breyer
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Bill Clinton
Took seat Aug. 3, 1994
Born Aug. 15, 1938, in San Francisco, California
AP FILE
Justice Samuel Alito
Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President George W. Bush
Took seat Jan. 31, 2006
Born April 1, 1950, in Trenton, New Jersey
AP FILE
Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Barack Obama
Took seat Aug. 8, 2009
Born June 25, 1954, in Bronx, New York
AP FILE
Justice Elena Kagan
Associate Justice Elena Kagan
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Barack Obama
Took seat Aug. 7, 2010
Born April 28, 1960, in New York City
AP FILE
Justice Neil Gorsuch
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat April 10, 2017
Born Aug. 29, 1967, in Denver, Colorado
AP FILE
Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat Oct. 6, 2018
Born Feb. 12, 1965, in Washington D.C.
THE NEW YORK TIMES VIA AP, POOL
Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat Oct. 27, 2020
Born January 28, 1972
Associated Pres
Photos: White House marks Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to Supreme Court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson and daughter Leila Jackson arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughters Talia Jackson, center, and Leila Jackson, right, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Courton, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
The Rev. Al Sharpton, standing center, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, seated center, arrive to attend an event celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, shakes hands with former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., as they arrive to attend an event celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's mother Ellery Brown, left, father Johnny Brown, center, and brother Ketajh Brown arrive on the South Lawn of the White House where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Judge Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
People applaud as Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff walk to the South Lawn of the White House, where President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, will speak and celebrate the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Courton, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he arrives with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arrives to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smile as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Harris speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson listen, as President Joe Biden speaks, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden turns to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shakes hands with President Joe Biden after he introduced her to speak at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tears up as she speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. President Joe Biden listens at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden hugs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after she spoke at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after Jackson spoke at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walk off after an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson waves as she walks into the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden after speaking at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson waves as she walks into the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden after speaking at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!