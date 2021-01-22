Brexit leader to head Mississippi public policy center

“Businesses that are traditionally located in hubs like New York, or Chicago or California, quite a few of those businesses are moving away from high tax and regulation regimes to Texas, Florida or Tennessee,” he said. “Why not Mississippi?”

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy lobbies for lower taxes, fewer government regulations and free-market approaches to health care.

Carswell said he admires that people’s freedoms in the U.S. are defined in federal and state constitutions.

“In America, if your local mayor wakes up one morning and decides to take away your fundamental freedoms, you can take the politicians to court under the Constitution, you can enforce your rights as an individual,” he said.

It allows “ordinary folk to live their lives free from the arbitrary whim of government,” Carswell said.

“It’s only when you don’t have that that you realize quite how precious it is,” he said. “It really is the secret of American success.”

Carswell plans to live in Jackson with his family but is not leaving U.K. politics. In November, he was appointed to a three-year term as a nonexecutive director of Britain’s Department for International Trade.