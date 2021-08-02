Brazil’s Andrade tumbles into stardom to hometown funk tune

After performing to the song in the event finals Monday for the floor exercise, Andrade said she believes the song inspired people back home and compelled them to come on this journey with her. It symbolizes the struggle and the joy of her people, she said, and also her own fight to the Olympic podium.

“This medal is not just mine, it’s one for everyone that knows my story, everything I have been through," Andrade said after winning the silver medal in the individual all-around, in part on her score for the floor routine performed to the song.

Andrade was one of eight children, raised by a single mother who worked as a maid. She grew up in a poor community in São Paulo and started gymnastics when she was 4. Her Olympic victory has made her a hero, especially among Black women who face incredible hurdles to success in a country where systemic racism runs deep.

“We have to believe in ourselves, not ever give up, nothing is easy,” she said. “Bad things are always going to happen, but also good things.”

She said Monday, giddy, that her millions of new social media followers include one of her favorite singers.