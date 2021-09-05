Brazil-Argentina WCup game suspended in coronavirus dispute

Brazil’s health agency said all four allegedly told immigration officers they hadn’t in the last 14 days been to the United Kingdom or anywhere else that Brazil puts on its own red list for COVID-19 risks. Those who have face a 14-day quarantine in Brazil.

Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso started the match. Buendia was not included in the squad.

Brazil called nine Premier League players for the three rounds of World Cup qualifiers in September, including five starters, but none of them came — as advised by their clubs.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he and his players were sad by the turn of events, and that both teams would have liked to play the game.

“A match between some of the best in the world ends like this. I would like people in Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to take care of my players. If people come and say they have to deport them, I will not allow,” Scaloni told channel TyC Sports. “We wanted to play the match, so did the Brazilians.”

Brazil’s soccer confederation interim president Ednaldo Rodrigues said he found the decision of the health agency to be “strange.”

“At no moment was the Brazilian soccer confederation in favor of this,” he told TV Globo.