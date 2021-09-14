Boy Scouts settlement reached with primary insurer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others.

Under the agreement, insurance company The Hartford will pay $787 million into a fund to be established for the men, the company said in a news release.

The agreement was negotiated after the Boy Scouts unsuccessfully sought court permission to withdraw from a $650 million settlement forged with the company previously. In exchange for the payment, the BSA and its local councils would release The Hartford from any further liability for sexual abuse claims.

The proposed settlement is part of an ongoing effort by the Boy Scouts, which declared bankruptcy in February 2020, to forge a reorganization plan that must win approval by a majority of abuse victims and the court.

Attorneys are still trying to negotiate a settlement with the Boy Scouts' other major insurer, Century Indemnity. A separate settlement is expected with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church, which was the largest single sponsor of Boy Scout troops before ending its partnership with the BSA at the beginning of last year.