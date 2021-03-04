Boy Scouts given more time to respond to lawsuit over assets

Meanwhile, lawyers for insurance companies that face substantial exposure for child sex abuse claims submitted a court filing Thursday blasting the reorganization plan that the BSA filed earlier this week. They said the plan “has not garnered the support of any significant constituency in this case.”

The plan has been roundly criticized by attorneys representing sex abuse claimants, as well as by the official committee appointed to represent abuse survivors.

Attorneys for the insurers contend that the vehement opposition by claimants’ counsel to the plan bolsters the insurance companies’ argument that they should be allowed to serve document requests on 1,400 people who have filed sexual abuse claims. They also argued they should be able to question scores of them under oath, in an effort to determine whether there has been widespread fraud in the claims process. The judge has yet to rule on their request.

“The violent reaction of claimants’ counsel to the newly filed plan shows that progress cannot occur without an investigation into the claims filed in this case,” attorneys for the insurers wrote. Without such an investigation, they said, either the plaintiffs’ lawyers will “run roughshod” over the BSA, resulting in a proposed plan that would allow tens of thousands of invalid claims, or the case will head toward liquidation.