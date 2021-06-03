Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

Chitwood said the recent events were emblematic of a larger problem that lawmakers and officials at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice needed to address.

“We are arresting this kids in the state of Florida for violent crimes and the Department of Juvenile Justice wants to put them in places that can’t handle them," Chitwood said Wednesday. “People need to face facts ... Instead of mollycoddling these kids, and pat Johnny on his head, and hug Jane and tell her everything is going to be OK, we have an awful lot of violent criminals who are teenagers."

The boy previously had made threats to kill another student and throw a brick at a school administrator, and the girl was arrested three years ago for stealing puppies. She was sent to teen court but failed to comply with the requirements and set five fires in a wooded lot last April, Chitwood said.

She was sent to live with her mother, then placed in foster care, but she kept running away so she was sent to the juvenile home, the sheriff said.

Juvenile justice officials said in an email that the children's home they ran away from is not a part of its program. “When a youth is arrested in Florida, the courts determine whether or not they are held in secure detention or released into the community," the statement said.